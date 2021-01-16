Palm Beach County

South Florida City, Mar-a-Lago Set for President Trump's Arrival on Inauguration Day

Trump announced in 2019 that he was changing his residency to the resort, making him the first member of either major political party to be the nominee for President as a Florida resident

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police and officials in one Palm Beach County city are preparing for the arrival Wednesday of President Donald Trump to his Mar-a-Lago resort hours after leaving office.

A letter sent from Palm Beach town manager Kirk Blouin and Police Chief Nicholas Caristo advised residents of road closures around the resort starting Wednesday and being in place for “several days”.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports officials are aware of the possible concerns that come with Trump’s potential move to the city, including those about security.

"Should there be occasional disruptions to the community's routines, rest assured we will keep you well informed and, more importantly, safe," the letter said.

U.S. & World

vaccine 18 hours ago

Biden: We'll ‘Manage the Hell' Out of Feds' COVID Response

coronavirus Jan 15

Virus Updates: Biden's Vaccine Plan; US Deaths Reach 390K

Trump announced in 2019 that he was changing his residency to the resort, making him the first member of either major political party to be the nominee for President as a Florida resident.

This article tagged under:

Palm Beach CountyPresident TrumpMar-a-Lago
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us