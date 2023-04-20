Boston Business Journal

South Korean President to Discuss Biotech Research on Mass. Tour

By Sam Doran

Boston Business Journal

South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol will reportedly hit Massachusetts on his U.S. tour next week, putting an emphasis on the biotech and digital sectors with stops in the Cambridge area and a speech about "challenges to freedom."

The Republic of Korea leader's Bay State plans were announced by a senior aide Wednesday, according to KBS World, the Korean Broadcasting System's international outlet.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us