South Korean President to Discuss Biotech Research on Mass. Tour

South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol will reportedly hit Massachusetts on his U.S. tour next week, putting an emphasis on the biotech and digital sectors with stops in the Cambridge area and a speech about "challenges to freedom."
The Republic of Korea leader's Bay State plans were announced by a senior aide Wednesday, according to KBS World, the Korean Broadcasting System's international outlet.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal