Woman dead, 3-year-old hospitalized after crash in Middletown, Conn.

A woman has died and a 3-year-old was taken to the hospital after a crash on South Main Street in Middletown Monday night.

Crews were called to the accident, which happened in the area of Round Hill Road at about 7:45 p.m.

Responding officers said a car rear-ended a tow truck. A woman who was driving the car was unresponsive and died at the scene, according to police.

A child in the back seat was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Police said there were no obvious signs of injuries. The tow truck driver was also not injured.

Police said they're withholding the woman's identity pending family notification.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes. Detours and delays are expected.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Zadjura at 860-638-4063.