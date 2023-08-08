Boston Business Journal

South Shore Plaza housing proposal, facing opposition, shrinks again

By Greg Ryan

A Florida-based real estate developer has again shrunk its proposed residential complex on the South Shore Plaza property in Braintree in an attempt to win approval.

ZOM Living is now pursuing a plan for a 290-unit apartment building on the mall’s parking lot. The Braintree Planning Board is scheduled to review the revised proposal Tuesday night. The new plan was first reported by the Patriot-Ledger.

