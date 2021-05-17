South Windsor Mom Has Been Missing for a Week

A South Windsor mother has been missing for more than a week and her family is pleading that anyone with information come forward.

Jessica Edwards, the 30-year-old mother of a 7-month-old baby boy, was last seen at 7 a.m. last Monday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"My sister is missing. My nephew is really practically without a mother right now,” Mario Edwards, Jessica’s older brother, said.

He said his sister would never leave her baby.

Community advocates with the group Black Lives Matter 860 told NBC Connecticut they are now offering an $1,100 reward for information leading to Edwards. It’s money they’ve raised from community members.

The search continued Monday for Jessica Edwards, a 30-year-old South Windsor mother who has been missing for a week.

They are also planning on giving away $25 to someone who helps them make the hashtag #findjessicaedwards trend on social media.

“We want her Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, wherever we can. We want people to use their voices, because you never know if it could be one of your loves ones next,” said Ivelisse Correa, chief financial officer of BLM860.

“When it comes to women of color there usually tends to be maybe a blip in the media and that’s it," Correa said.

They hope this attention helps find her safe and sound.

“We want it to go viral. We want people to think about her, to look for her.”

Jessica Edwards, the mother of a 7-month-old baby, has been missing for a week. The family of the South Windsor woman is pleading for help to find her.

Jessica went to her mother’s house on Mother’s Day and South Windsor Police said Edwards’ husband told them he last saw his wife last Monday morning.

He said she got into a car with friends to go to a training session at Hartford Hospital, but didn't see the car or know the friends, according to police.

Jessica called out of her clinical training at Hartford Hospital last Monday, police said, her phone is off and her vehicle was left at her residence.

On Friday night, South Windsor police said the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes unit was called in to help search her condominium and her disappearance is being considered suspicious.

In addition to her condo, police also searched three vehicles for evidence that might help police in the case.

30-year-old Jessica Edwards, the mother of a 7-month-old baby boy, has been missing for days.

Edwards’ family is pleading for help to find her.

They said she is a loving, caring woman who is devoted to her baby.

“This is completely out of character. My sister is someone who won’t even let her son sleep for too long without getting up and looking at him, to make sure he’s OK,” Jessica’s sister, Yanique Edwards, said.

South Windsor Mayor Andrew Paterna said the town is looking at all the resources they have to try and help in the effort to bring Jessica home safely.

The family organized a search for Jessica Friday in the area of the Riverfront Boat House in Hartford after. An organizer said she received three tips to search that area.

Police have searched the immediate area near where Edwards lives. They have used search dogs and searched by air, according to police. Sgt. Mark Cleverdon, of South Windsor Police, said investigators are need help from the community.

South Windsor police said Friday that a device belonging to Jessica was pinged to a residence in Hartford and investigators are working with Hartford police.

Edwards is around 5-feet-3 and weighs around 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Jessica’s disappearance, or anything that would help narrow the search, should call 860-644-2551.

Anyone who would like to remain anonymous can submit a tip here or call the tip line at 860-648-6226.