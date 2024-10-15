South Windsor

Mass. man accused of inappropriate comment to 12-year-old girl in Conn.

South Windsor police vehicle outside police station
NBC Connecticut

South Windsor police have arrested a man who is accused of approaching a girl after she got off the school bus in August and asking her if she wanted to see his genitals.

Police said the man, a 35-year-old resident of Medway, Massachusetts, approached the girl on Aug. 30.

He was gone by the time police arrived, but authorities identified him after an off-duty South Windsor police officer who was driving from South Windsor to Vernon identified his vehicle, police said.

The man has been charged with risk of injury to a child and breach of peace in the second degree.

He turned himself in at police headquarters and he is due in Manchester Superior Court on Oct. 30.

