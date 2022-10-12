new haven

Southern Connecticut State University Student Killed in Stabbing in Connecticut

The 29-year-old man who died after he was stabbed in New Haven Monday night was a Southern Connecticut State University student, according to police.

Police said they received a 911 call just after 9:30 p.m. about a stabbing on Whalley Avenue, between Whittlesey Avenue and Osborn Avenue, and officers found 29-year-old Nico Saraceni, who had been stabbed.

He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Police said Wednesday that Saraceni was a Southern Connecticut State University student.

Law enforcement officials said the stabbing does not appear to have been a random act of violence.

Detectives from the major crimes unit are investigating.

Police ask witnesses who have not yet spoken with the police to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers can remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

