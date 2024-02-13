Southwest Airlines

Fight breaks out on Southwest Airlines flight to Hawaii

Both men were detained after the flight landed in Kauai on Monday

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two men were detained after a fight broke out on a plane out of Oakland bound for Hawaii.

It happened on a Southwest Airlines flight Monday morning.

Passengers said the fight broke out about an hour into the flight, but it’s unclear exactly what led the two to exchange blows.

Other passengers quickly pulled the two apart and both men were detained after the flight landed in Kauai.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

It’s unclear if they were charged.

Southwest said in a statement, “We commend our crew and customers for their professionalism in diffusing this situation."

This article tagged under:

Southwest Airlines
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us