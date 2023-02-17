recipes

Soy Aioli Recipe

Courtesy of Chef Irene Li

INGREDIENTS:

1 egg yolk

2 garlic cloves, finely minced or grated with a Microplane

2 tablespoons soy sauce, divided

1 ½ tablespoons [23 g] rice vinegar, divided

¾ cup canola oil

PREPARATION:

Start with the egg, garlic, 1 ½ tablespoons soy sauce, and 1 tablespoon rice vinegar in the bowl. Whisk in about half the oil right away.

Then, pour the remaining oil in slowly, whisking to incorporate. After the oil has been incorporated, whisk in an additional half teaspoon soy sauce and ½ tablespoon vinegar, or more to taste. For a thicker aioli, add more oil.

Watch below to make the perfect dumplings with Chef Irene Li & Anna Rossi!

Want the secret to the perfect dumpling? Anna Rossi takes The Chef's Pantry to Mei Mei with Chef Irene Li for Meet Boston and shows us the perfect pinch, recipes and more.

This article tagged under:

recipessoy aioli
