Soy Aioli Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

1 egg yolk

2 garlic cloves, finely minced or grated with a Microplane

2 tablespoons soy sauce, divided

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

1 ½ tablespoons [23 g] rice vinegar, divided

¾ cup canola oil

PREPARATION:

Start with the egg, garlic, 1 ½ tablespoons soy sauce, and 1 tablespoon rice vinegar in the bowl. Whisk in about half the oil right away.

Then, pour the remaining oil in slowly, whisking to incorporate. After the oil has been incorporated, whisk in an additional half teaspoon soy sauce and ½ tablespoon vinegar, or more to taste. For a thicker aioli, add more oil.

Watch below to make the perfect dumplings with Chef Irene Li & Anna Rossi!

Want the secret to the perfect dumpling? Anna Rossi takes The Chef's Pantry to Mei Mei with Chef Irene Li for Meet Boston and shows us the perfect pinch, recipes and more.