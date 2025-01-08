Florida

SpaceX launches 21 Starlink satellites from Florida's coast

The additional satellites were sent into low-Earth orbit from Kennedy Space Center Wednesday morning.

By NBC6 and Julian Quintana

NBC Universal, Inc.

SpaceX launched 21 additional satellites into low-Earth orbit Wednesday morning after launching 24 Starlink satellites into space two days earlier.

The launch took place at 10:27 a.m. at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, where a Falcon 9 rocket carried the satellites into space.

Thirteen of those Starlink satellites will have direct-to-cell capabilities.

news Dec 5, 2024

SpaceX faces opposition to Starlink expansion from Ukrainian group concerned about Musk ties to Russia

news Nov 15, 2024

SpaceX president says ‘there is plenty of room for competition,' as Starlink nears 5 million customers

news Sep 19, 2024

Elon Musk's X and Starlink face nearly $1 million in daily fines for alleged ban evasion in Brazil

The company also said this is the third flight for the first-stage booster, which was involved in one additional Starlink mission and the GOES-U mission.

Following the first-stage separation, the booster will land on a drone ship that is stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

 

This article tagged under:

Florida
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us