Labor Day weekend is upon us, which is a good time to dust off the grill and host a barbecue in celebration of the summer’s end and a much-needed break from work.

There are numerous ways to add excitement to your upcoming gathering, ensuring your guests have an unforgettable time.

Lifestyle curator Stacie Krajchir-Tom shares her advice and favorite finds that will elevate your backyard party to the highlight of the summer.

1. Create a self-serve bar

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Elevate the experience at your next barbecue by setting up a self-serve bar or food station. Not only does this make it easier for guests to help themselves, but it also grants you more freedom as a host to interact with your friends and enjoy the festivities.

2. Dress up your food station

Elevate your culinary offerings by making thoughtful adjustments to your food presentation. Small touches, like wrapping hotdogs in tray liners and a hint of string for a festive feel, can go a long way.

Additionally, consider establishing a condiment station with various sauces for your guests to sample.

3. Upgrade your pool towels

Trade out your aging pool towels for high-quality replacements. Krajchir-Tom recommends round beach towels from the Laguna Beach textile company as a personal favorite.

4. Send the host a dessert beforehand

When attending a summer barbecue, it’s a thoughtful gesture to arrive with a dessert in hand. Offering or sending a dessert before the party starts adds a delightful touch to the menu.

5. Add some pool inflatables

Everyone’s favorite part of summer is lounging by the pool and taking a refreshing dip. Enhance the pool experience with vibrant pool inflatables that bring a burst of color and enjoyment to the scene.

6. Get creative with outdoor games

Entertain your guests with engaging outdoor games, such as tiki checkers and adult-friendly drinking bingo.

7. Try new ways to hydrate

Amidst the summer heat, staying hydrated is essential. Introduce fresh beverage options like flavored water and other refreshing drinks to ensure everyone remains hydrated and amused.

With these tips, you can transform your next barbecue into an unforgettable event.