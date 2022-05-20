Here's a List of Splash Pads and Sprayers Opening in Mass. This Weekend

With potentially dangerous heat moving in for the weekend, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation announced it would open certain spray decks for families to stay cool.

The following DCR spray decks will be open this weekend from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Alfond Memorial Spray Deck, 280 Charles Street, Boston, Mass.

Artesani Playground Spray Deck, 1255 Soldiers Field Road, Brighton, Mass.

Beaver Brook Spray Deck, 621 Trapelo Road, Belmont, Mass.

Holyoke Heritage State Park Spray Deck, 221 Appleton Street, Holyoke, Mass.

Magazine Beach Spray Deck, 719 Memorial Drive, Cambridge, Mass.

Francis J. McCrehan Spray Deck, 359 Rindge Avenue, Cambridge, Mass.

Melnea A. Cass Memorial Spray Deck, 120 Martin Luther King Blvd., Roxbury, Mass.

John T. Moynihan Spray Deck, 920 Truman Parkway, Hyde Park, Mass.

Neponset Landing II Spray Deck, 72 Hill Top Street, Dorchester, Mass.

North Point Spray Deck, 6 Museum Way, Cambridge, Mass.

Olsen Spray Deck, 95 Turtle Pond Parkway, Hyde Park, Mass.

South West Corridor Spray Decks, located at Mission Hill (One Schroder Plaza, Mission Hill), Johnson (Lamartine and Green Street, Jamaica Plain), and Stony Brook (Lamartine St & Boylston St), Jamaica Plain.

The Freetown State Forest Spray Deck in Freetown will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department also said it will be opening some of its splash pads early to help beat the heat.

Boston splash pad and park locations

Allston-Brighton

Hardiman Park, 380 Faneuil Street

Hobart Park, 85 Hobart Street

Hooker-Sorrento Playground, 120 Hooker Street

Joyce (Union) Playground, 80 Union Street

Ringer Playground, 85 Allston Street

Shubow (Chiswick) Park, 1825 Commonwealth Avenue

Smith Playground, 235 Western Avenue

Charlestown

Doherty Playground, 349 Bunker Hill Street

Rutherford (Union) Playground, 127 Old Rutherford Avenue

Dorchester

Byrne Playground, 23 Everett Street

Erie/Ellington St Playground, Corner of Erie and Ellington Streets

Garvey Playground, opposite 34 Neponset Avenue

Mary Hannon Playground, 621 Dudley Street

Quincy (Stanley) Playground, 21 Stanley Street

Ripley Playground, 25 Ripley Road

Roberts Park, 56 Dunbar Avenue

Ronan Park Region 2 92 Mt Ida Rd Dorchester

Ryan Playground, 960 Dorchester Avenue

Thetford Evans Park, 15 Evans Street

Downtown/North End/Waterfront

Christopher Columbus Park, 110 Atlantic Avenue

Martin's Park, 64 Sleeper Street

Puopolo Playground, 517 Commercial Street

East Boston

East Boston Memorial Stadium, 143 Porter Street

LoPresti Park, 33 Sumner Street

Noyes Playground, 33 Boardman Street

Porzio Park, 14 Jeffries Street

Sumner/Lamson Street Playground, opposite 492 Sumner Street

Fenway/Kenmore/Mission Hill

Gibbons Playground, 23 Delle Avenue

Hyde Park

Iacono Playground, 159 Readville Street

McGann Playground, 270 West Street

Parkman Playground, 58 Wachusett Street

Jamaica Plain

Mozart Street Playground, 10 Mozart Street

Mattapan

Ernest Chery, Jr. Playground, 64-76 Orlando Street

Hunt Almont Park, 60 Almont Street

Roslindale

Fallon Field, 79 Robert Street

Healy Playground, 160 Florence Street

Roxbury

Children's Park, 81-85 Intervale Street

Dennis Street Park, 138 Moreland Street

Gertrude Howe Playground, opposite 33 Fairland Street

Holborn Street Playground, 6 Holborn Street

Lambert Avenue, 45 Lambert Avenue

Marcella (Connolly) Park, 260 Highland Street

Msgr. John Roussin Park/Walnut Park, 345 Walnut Avenue

Mt. Pleasant Play Area, 30 Mt. Pleasant Avenue

South Boston

Buckley Playground, 210 West Third Street

Flaherty Park, opposite 133 B Street

Martin's Park, 64 Sleeper Street

Medal of Honor Park, opposite 805 East Broadway

Sweeney Playground, 180 West Fifth Street

South End

Bradford Street Play Area, 18 Bradford Street

O’Day Playground, 75 West Newton Street

Ramsey/Rice Field, 1917 Washington Street

West Roxbury

Billings Field, 369 Lagrange Street

Hynes Playground, 502 VFW Parkway

The department had originally aimed to have all of its more than 50 splash pads open by Memorial Day weekend, the earliest in the year they've ever opened up.

Other towns and cities are also opening water features this weekend, including Waltham.

A quick thread with some real-world application of this weekend's heat:

1) Our bodies (& pets!) haven't become acclimated to the heat yet, which is a real factor as compared to July 90s. More susceptible to heat illness, so do go a little easier on yourself than you otherwise may pic.twitter.com/nVOAddkNVQ — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) May 20, 2022

For those aiming to hit the beach, keep in mind that despite the heat in the air, water temperatures in our oceans, lakes ponds and rivers could still be cold enough to cause hypothermia. Plan and dress accordingly if you plan to take a dip.

