Here's a List of Splash Pads and Sprayers Opening in Mass. This Weekend

With potentially dangerous heat moving in for the weekend, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation announced it would open certain spray decks for families to stay cool.
The following DCR spray decks will be open this weekend from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Alfond Memorial Spray Deck, 280 Charles Street, Boston, Mass.
- Artesani Playground Spray Deck, 1255 Soldiers Field Road, Brighton, Mass.
- Beaver Brook Spray Deck, 621 Trapelo Road, Belmont, Mass.
- Holyoke Heritage State Park Spray Deck, 221 Appleton Street, Holyoke, Mass.
- Magazine Beach Spray Deck, 719 Memorial Drive, Cambridge, Mass.
- Francis J. McCrehan Spray Deck, 359 Rindge Avenue, Cambridge, Mass.
- Melnea A. Cass Memorial Spray Deck, 120 Martin Luther King Blvd., Roxbury, Mass.
- John T. Moynihan Spray Deck, 920 Truman Parkway, Hyde Park, Mass.
- Neponset Landing II Spray Deck, 72 Hill Top Street, Dorchester, Mass.
- North Point Spray Deck, 6 Museum Way, Cambridge, Mass.
- Olsen Spray Deck, 95 Turtle Pond Parkway, Hyde Park, Mass.
- South West Corridor Spray Decks, located at Mission Hill (One Schroder Plaza, Mission Hill), Johnson (Lamartine and Green Street, Jamaica Plain), and Stony Brook (Lamartine St & Boylston St), Jamaica Plain.
The Freetown State Forest Spray Deck in Freetown will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Boston Parks and Recreation Department also said it will be opening some of its splash pads early to help beat the heat.
Boston splash pad and park locations
Allston-Brighton
- Hardiman Park, 380 Faneuil Street
- Hobart Park, 85 Hobart Street
- Hooker-Sorrento Playground, 120 Hooker Street
- Joyce (Union) Playground, 80 Union Street
- Ringer Playground, 85 Allston Street
- Shubow (Chiswick) Park, 1825 Commonwealth Avenue
- Smith Playground, 235 Western Avenue
Charlestown
- Doherty Playground, 349 Bunker Hill Street
- Rutherford (Union) Playground, 127 Old Rutherford Avenue
Dorchester
- Byrne Playground, 23 Everett Street
- Erie/Ellington St Playground, Corner of Erie and Ellington Streets
- Garvey Playground, opposite 34 Neponset Avenue
- Mary Hannon Playground, 621 Dudley Street
- Quincy (Stanley) Playground, 21 Stanley Street
- Ripley Playground, 25 Ripley Road
- Roberts Park, 56 Dunbar Avenue
- Ronan Park Region 2 92 Mt Ida Rd Dorchester
- Ryan Playground, 960 Dorchester Avenue
- Thetford Evans Park, 15 Evans Street
Downtown/North End/Waterfront
- Christopher Columbus Park, 110 Atlantic Avenue
- Martin's Park, 64 Sleeper Street
- Puopolo Playground, 517 Commercial Street
East Boston
- East Boston Memorial Stadium, 143 Porter Street
- LoPresti Park, 33 Sumner Street
- Noyes Playground, 33 Boardman Street
- Porzio Park, 14 Jeffries Street
- Sumner/Lamson Street Playground, opposite 492 Sumner Street
Fenway/Kenmore/Mission Hill
- Gibbons Playground, 23 Delle Avenue
Hyde Park
- Iacono Playground, 159 Readville Street
- McGann Playground, 270 West Street
- Parkman Playground, 58 Wachusett Street
Jamaica Plain
- Mozart Street Playground, 10 Mozart Street
Mattapan
- Ernest Chery, Jr. Playground, 64-76 Orlando Street
- Hunt Almont Park, 60 Almont Street
Roslindale
- Fallon Field, 79 Robert Street
- Healy Playground, 160 Florence Street
Roxbury
- Children's Park, 81-85 Intervale Street
- Dennis Street Park, 138 Moreland Street
- Gertrude Howe Playground, opposite 33 Fairland Street
- Holborn Street Playground, 6 Holborn Street
- Lambert Avenue, 45 Lambert Avenue
- Marcella (Connolly) Park, 260 Highland Street
- Msgr. John Roussin Park/Walnut Park, 345 Walnut Avenue
- Mt. Pleasant Play Area, 30 Mt. Pleasant Avenue
South Boston
- Buckley Playground, 210 West Third Street
- Flaherty Park, opposite 133 B Street
- Martin's Park, 64 Sleeper Street
- Medal of Honor Park, opposite 805 East Broadway
- Sweeney Playground, 180 West Fifth Street
South End
- Bradford Street Play Area, 18 Bradford Street
- O’Day Playground, 75 West Newton Street
- Ramsey/Rice Field, 1917 Washington Street
West Roxbury
- Billings Field, 369 Lagrange Street
- Hynes Playground, 502 VFW Parkway
The department had originally aimed to have all of its more than 50 splash pads open by Memorial Day weekend, the earliest in the year they've ever opened up.
Other towns and cities are also opening water features this weekend, including Waltham.
For those aiming to hit the beach, keep in mind that despite the heat in the air, water temperatures in our oceans, lakes ponds and rivers could still be cold enough to cause hypothermia. Plan and dress accordingly if you plan to take a dip.
