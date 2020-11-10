Sports World Mourns Loss of Celtics Legend, Hall of Famer Tommy Heinsohn

Sports world mourns loss of C's legend, Hall of Famer Tommy Heinsohn originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics family has lost one of its most beloved members.

Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn has died at the age of 86.

Heinsohn's career in Boston is unmatched. He was drafted by the Celtics out of Holy Cross in 1956, and he made an immediate impact, winning the NBA's Rookie of the Year Award and helping Boston win its first of 17 championships in 1956-57.

He went on to win eight championships in nine seasons as a player. Heinsohn returned to the franchise as head coach from 1969-70 through 1977-78 and won two more titles. He then transitioned to being a broadcaster both for national games and, of course, local games in Boston.

Heinsohn is also one of just four people ever to be inducted into the National Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach.

Here is some notable reaction to the news of Heinsohn's passing from around the sports world, including players, media and fans.

We take this time to celebrate Tommy Heinsohn’s life and legacy, and to share in the sorrow of his passing with his family, friends, and fans. As long as there are the Boston Celtics, Tommy’s spirit will remain alive.



Full Statement from the Celtics: https://t.co/T5tQbCpfs2 pic.twitter.com/WCcRe3C7aU — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 10, 2020

Rest In Peace, Tommy.You have meant so much to the six decades of Celtics’ fans that you shared the game with as a HOFer in every facet... An Incredible person, teammate and mentor. https://t.co/gdQ0CHTQd1 — Brad Stevens (@BCCoachStevens) November 10, 2020

😢 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) November 10, 2020

Roughly 2800 times I sat down with Tommy to broadcast a game. Every time it was special. HOF player...HOF coach...HOF partner. Celtics Nation has lost its finest voice. Rest In Peace my friend. It has been the privilege of my professional life to be the Mike in Mike & Tommy. — Mike Gorman (@celticsvoice) November 10, 2020

Rest in peace, Tommy.



Your NBC Sports Boston family will miss you. pic.twitter.com/a561POtwxo — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) November 10, 2020

Many Celtics fans only knew Tommy Heinsohn from local TV. Or from national TV in the 80s. Or as a hall of fame coach. Or as 1956 rookie of the yr & a hall of fame player. NO ONE ever loved this team more than Tommy did. More later, but it just won't be the same without him. 😥☘️ — Mike Zarren (@mikezarren) November 10, 2020

My heart hurts. I loved Tommy Heinsohn. He taught me so much about the Celtics, selflessness, and embracing life. Rest well, my friend. — Michael Holley (@MichaelSHolley) November 10, 2020

Tommy led maybe the most incredible basketball life of anyone, ever. He should be a 3x HOF'er. He's on the real Celtics Mount Rushmore with Red, Russell, and Bird.



A life well lived. — Ryan Bernardoni AC⚡️AB (@dangercart) November 10, 2020

There is no tweet.



There is no podcast, no documentary, no mini-series that can come close to encapsulating what Tommy meant to the game through the generations.



As immeasurable a loss for our organization as was the privilege of 19 years of his personal tutelage.



Legend. — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) November 10, 2020

Absolutely gutted to hear that Tommy Heinsohn passed away today. No one in NBA history may be linked to a franchise more than Heinsohn. He was involved with the Celtics since 1956. RIP to a true NBA legend. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 10, 2020

Tommy Heinsohn is a part of my childhood, watching the Finals on CBS in the 80’s followed by decades of Celtics games. I still can’t believe I got to sit next to him in studio and talk basketball.

RIP — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) November 10, 2020

Damn RIP Tommy Heinsohn!!! “The Little guy” that’s the nickname he gave me. Will miss his voice and everything he brought to the game especially Celtics basketball — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) November 10, 2020

Rest in Peace Tom Heinsohn 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VzAecf4MeR — #RingerNBA (@ringernba) November 10, 2020

Damn. Tommy Heinsohn was a joy to talk with. He experienced as much basketball history as just about anyone. Sad, sad day. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) November 10, 2020

Tommy was legit one of the best things about League Pass for me when I first got it. Another brutal loss. RIP. — Kelly Oubre Jr. (Tsunami Papi) Tampering SZN (@blazerbanter) November 10, 2020

Rest In Paradise Tom Heinsohn! #LEGEND 🙏🏾😢 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 10, 2020

It could be argued no person in NBA History is more connected to an organization than Tommy Heinsohn was to the Celtics.



Since 1957 a player, a coach, and a broadcaster.



RIP. — Justin Termine (@TermineRadio) November 10, 2020

Tommy Heinsohn was even nicer in person than you'd imagine while watching him on TV. He was so friendly, asking how you were doing from a table away or smiling and waving from across the room. And you could tell how much he cherished bringing his wife to the Garden. Great man. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) November 10, 2020

Wow. Rest in Peace, Tommy Heinsohn. We just lost a living link to damn near the entirety of NBA history up through the present. An incalculable loss. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) November 10, 2020

You can’t imagine what a privilege it was to know and speak to Tommy Heinsohn. Whenever he would ask me in our Burlington office, “What’s going on with the Patriots?” I’d answer while a voice in my head screamed “TOMMY HEINSOHN IS LISTENING TO YOU!!!” I loved that guy. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) November 10, 2020