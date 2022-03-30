Spring Air Moving In… Finally!

Spring air is knocking on our doorstep. Wednesday is the transition day; sunshine will be replaced by increasing clouds and temperatures will rise into the 40s.

With less wind, it will feel much better than the last couple of days. Wednesday night, a warm front pushes through, marked by a few mixed showers, mainly in central and northern New England.

Some light freezing rain and a brief snow shower may create a few slick spots in those areas, so use caution if you’re planning on doing any late evening or overnight travel.

Thursday, the wind ramps up again, but this time its out of the south (warmer wind direction). Expect gusts to 40 mph in many spots and to 50 mph Thursday night on Cape Cod. That wind pumps in the mild air though and highs will be well into the 50s and lower 60s on both Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, a significant severe weather outbreak is forecast Wednesday down across the southeast U.S. That same front will bring us some wet weather too, though it won’t be nearly as extreme.

A few showers here and there won’t ruin your day Thursday, but it’s worth having your umbrella.

Some steadier pockets of rain, embedded downpours and even a few thunderstorms will roll through during the late evening and overnight Thursday.

By Friday, breaks of sun emerge, but an additional passing shower is possible in the afternoon.

Behind that, cooler air filters in for the weekend. It’ll be breezy and bright on Saturday, and cloudy with a few light showers Sunday (not a washout). Both days will see highs in the lower to middle 50s.

Next week will be a little unsettled, as a few different disturbances may bring us some rounds of wet weather from Wednesday to Friday, so stay tuned!