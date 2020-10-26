Spring Chickens: Colleges Halt Spring Breaks in Effort to Avoid COVID-19 Shutdowns

Just months after images of students flooding Florida beaches and eschewing safety protocols for COVID-19 went viral, a growing number of university leaders are drawing a line in the sand with rigid plans for the upcoming spring semester.

To date those moves have largely included shifts in the traditional timeline for the second half of the academic year, with schools increasingly opting for a delayed start to the semester and spiking the week-long recess that has traditionally triggered a stampede of co-ed revelers to the nation's resorts and warmer beach locations.

