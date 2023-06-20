Springfield psychiatric hospital to lay off 87 ahead of shutdown

Vibra Hospital plans to lay off 87 employees by Aug. 15 ahead of its shutdown later this summer, according to a notice filed last week with the Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.

The Springfield-based hospital currently consists of 30 long-term psychiatric patient beds and contracts with the state to care for court-ordered psychiatric patients. Those beds, and the state contract, will be relocated to Baystate Health's new Valley Springs Behavioral Hospital in Holyoke, which is set to open on Aug. 15.

