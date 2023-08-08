Stabbing and shooting leaves one dead, another critically hurt in Bridgeport, Conn.

A stabbing that turned into a shooting left a man dead in Bridgeport Tuesday evening, according to police.

The police department said a stabbing and "substantial" shooting on the 500 block of Brooks Street happened at about 6:30 p.m.

A man stabbed another man, who then pulled out a gun and shot the person who stabbed him, police said.

The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. The person that was stabbed was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Detectives are actively investigating. No additional information was immediately available.