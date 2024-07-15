Man in critical condition after stabbing in West Hartford, Conn.

A man is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in West Hartford on Saturday night and police said they arrested a suspect hours later.

Police said the man was stabbed on Reed Avenue and arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle.

Officers responded to the hospital around 11:51 p.m. Saturday after learning that the victim had been taken there and determined that the man had been stabbed on Reed Avenue.

Police identified a potential suspect and took a 33-year-old West Hartford man into custody shortly after 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The suspect was charged with assault in the first degree, threating in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the second degree.

He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the West Hartford Police Department through the tip Line at (860) 570-8969 or email whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.