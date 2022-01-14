Brockton

Stabbing Reported at Brockton High School

The victim is expected to survive, police said

By Marc Fortier

Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Friday afternoon at Brockton High School.

Police said a stay in place order was issued at the school at 12:37 p.m. after a report of a person who was stabbed.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

The suspect allegedly fled school grounds immediately after the incident. Police did not say whether they have anyone into custody.

The victim was alert and responsive and was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Aerial footage from the scene showed multiple police cruisers outside the school on Friday afternoon.

Brockton police said they are continuing to investigate the incident.

More Massachusetts stories

COVID Q&A 4 hours ago

What We Can Learn From a RI Hospital's COVID Outbreak — Could It Happen in Mass.?

Infrastructure 8 hours ago

$1.12 Billion Heading to Mass. to Replace, Rebuild Bridges

COVID testing Jan 13

3 Mass. COVID Testing Sites Shut Down Amid Investigation

This article tagged under:

BrocktonMassachusettsstabbingBrockton policeBrockton High School
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us