Police are investigating a stabbing that took place near a school in Boston on Friday afternoon.

Boston police said they were called to 9 Peacevale Road, the address of TechBoston Academy, around 2:43 p.m. for a report of a person stabbed.

The seriousness of the victim's injuries is not yet known.

Police are still at the scene investigating, and no further information was immediately available.