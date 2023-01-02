Stage Is Set for NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park

The stage is set for what amounts to the coolest pond hockey game ever.

Crews were still putting the finishing touches on the setup Monday morning, including covering up the ice to keep it from melting.

It's pretty amazing how Fenway Park has been transformed. The regulation size rink looks almost small in the shadow of the Green Monster.

Behind that – in a nod to the historic ballpark – there’s an ice diamond with above-ground dugouts, where youth hockey teams will be facing off on the pitcher’s mound, there will be baseball activities throughout the game and appearances by some Boston sports stars.

There are also two stages in the outfield that will host musical performances throughout the game.

But the focus is the match-up between the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

This is the fourth Winter Classic appearance for the Bruins – they last played in the outdoor game in 2019.

It’s the 3rd time the Penguins have been a part of the annual tradition.

This is the first time that the NHL has returned to a venue for the Winter Classic – Fenway hosted the outdoor game back in 2010.

If you remember that game, the Bruins won in overtime.

But that was a much colder game and they had to shovel snow off the ice.

Monday, with a high of 50, it will be much more comfortable weather.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Overnight Monday: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog and scattered afternoon rain. Highs around 50.

And this time, instead of using snow machines, they stuck with white felt to create the Winter Classic look.

The game is sold out, but we found resale tickets ranging from $386 to $10,000 on Ticketmaster, in case you really want to splurge.

The gates will open at noon and the puck is scheduled to drop around 2 p.m.