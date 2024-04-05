Stamford, Conn. elementary teacher charged with a dozen counts of sex assault: police

A Stamford elementary school teacher has been charged with a dozen counts of sexual assault for allegedly touching kids inappropriately.

The police department said they arrested Andrew Park, who is accused of inappropriately touching 12 girls. All of the victims were Park's students, according to police.

On Feb. 23, the Department of Children and Families (DCF) notified the Stamford Police Department of the allegations. The police department then opened up their own investigation.

Investigators said 12 girls at Strawberry Hill Elementary School claimed they were inappropriately touched by one of their teachers.

In a statement, Stamford Public Schools said Park was immediately placed on leave after the district was made aware of the allegations.

"Stamford Public Schools commends those who came forward about this individual's alleged behavior and also commends school staff for their response," a statement from the school district reads.

Park was arrested on Friday and he faces charges including 12 counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and 12 counts of risk of injury to a minor. He is being held on a $175,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Monday.

The police department is looking for additional victims. NBC Connecticut has reached out to DCF for more information but has not yet heard back.

The school district said they are working with DCF and investigators. Anyone with information is asked to call police.