Pedestrian killed in crash involving Stamford, Conn. police cruiser

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Connecticut State Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash involving a police cruiser in Stamford Wednesday afternoon.

The Stamford Police Department said a resident was struck on Wire Mill Road. They were taken to a nearby hospital where they later died.

Troopers said they've been requested to assume the investigation. Police said no further details are available for release.

An NBC Connecticut crew is at the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

