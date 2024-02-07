Stamford

Conn. police officer arrested in connection to crash that left pastor dead

By Angela Fortuna and Lia Holmes

Connecticut State Police

A Stamford police officer has been arrested for his role in a deadly crash that left a beloved pastor dead in July.

Rev. Tommie Jackson was trying to cross Wire Mill Road in Stamford after retrieving mail from his mailbox on July 26 when he was struck by a marked Stamford police patrol vehicle driven by Officer Zachary Lockwood.

Lockwood was on duty, responding to an unrelated crash without injuries on Hope Street, police said. Troopers later learned of a disturbance involving multiple people at that crash scene.

State police said Lockwood activated his lights and emergency siren intermittently. Seconds before the crash, he did not have his emergency siren on, according to troopers.

The officer was also driving well over the speed limit when the crash happened. State police said he was going at least 20 mph over the speed limit.

Officials said Lockwood tried to maneuver away after following a curve but hit Jackson, and then provided medical care to Jackson until medical crews arrived.

The police department said Lockwood was placed on administrative leave following the crash. He was arrested on Wednesday.

Officers obtained an arrest warrant for Lockwood, charging him with misconduct with a motor vehicle, which is a class D felony. He turned himself into police on Feb. 7 and was released on a $10,000 bond.

"Based upon this information, at the time the collision with Mr. Jackson occurred, Officer Lockwood’s police vehicle did not meet the elements of an emergency vehicle," state police said in a statement.

Police said Reverend Jackson was a friend and adviser to many members of the Stamford Police Department.

Reverend Tommie Jackson photo
Rehoboth Fellowship Church
Rev. Tommie Jackson

The Stamford Police Department Internal Affairs Unit is conducting an internal investigation. Lockwood is due in court on Feb. 21.

Anyone who saw the crash or the moments before is asked to contact Detective Corey Clabby at corey.clabby@ct.gov or Detective Ryan Hackett at ryan.hackett@ct.gov.

Stamford
