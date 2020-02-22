Naval Academy

Star Navy Offensive Lineman Found Dead in Academy Dorm

By Associated Press, The Associated Press and NBC Washington Staff

David Forney, a star lineman for Navy's record-breaking offense, was found dead in his dormitory, the cause of death undisclosed. He was 22. This is the second death of a midshipman this month.

He was discovered unresponsive in Bancroft Hall on Thursday night, academy officials said.

“We are devastated to have lost one of our brothers," Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “We all loved — and will always love — David.”

Forney was a senior and three-year letter winner. He played in 39 consecutive games over his final three seasons. He started all 13 games at guard in 2019 as part of an offensive line that set a school record with a nation-leading 360.5 yards rushing per game.

He was part of a senior class that helped Navy win 11 games and capture the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy, awarded annually to the team with the best record in games involving Navy, Army and Air Force.

Forney was named First-Team American Athletic Conference.

“He was the heartbeat behind this season’s record-breaking offense," offensive line coach Ashley Ingram said. "He loved football, his teammates and the Naval Academy. He will be sorely missed, but his legacy will live on."

Forney, a native of Walkersville, Maryland, was a political science major on course to graduate in May. He had been assigned to commission as an information officer.

