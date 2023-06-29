Starbucks opens a ‘community' concept store near Boston

Starbucks, in a push to expand its local engagement, launched a “community store” in Chelsea this week, the first of its kind in the Northeast. The company says it hopes its locations will represent their neighborhood — and act as a hub for philanthropy.

“This is a space where we can really uplift and make an elevated positive impact,” Starbucks District Manager Anna Dalrymple said in an interview with the Boston Business Journal. “We’re really just trying to, grassroots, get as many partnerships in the community as we can and find ways to give back.”

