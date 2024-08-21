Starbucks reveals return date for Pumpkin Spice Latte, fall menu — and it's earlier than ever

Pumpkin Spice Latte season will officially arrive this week.

Starbucks' fall menu for 2024, accompanied by the coffee brand's beloved PSL, will return to stores beginning Thursday, Aug. 22, the company said Wednesday.

This year's launch date marks the earliest fall menu items have returned to Starbucks, according to TODAY. In previous years, the fall menu returned on or after Aug. 24.

In addition to the chain's highly anticipated Pumpkin Spice Latte, Starbucks' fall menu will also include a new Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai, along with old favorites including the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai and more.

Starbucks 2024 fall menu will include:

Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai (new)

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato

Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Expresso

Iced Caramel Apple Cream Latte

Iced Honey Apple Almondmilk Flat White

Raccoon Cake Pop

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

Baked Apple Croissant

Pumpkin & Pepita Loaf

Starbucks Reserve locations in Chicago, Seattle and New York City will also debut a special fall menu beginning Thursday, with the return of Starbucks Reserve Pumpkin Spice Latte, as well as a new Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Affogato, Pumpkin Spice Chai Martini and Pumpkin Spice Martini Flight.

The Reserve menu also features new and fan-favorite bakery items, including a Pumpkin Croffel, Pumpkin Spice Cake, a Pear and Almond Tart and a 4 Stagioni Pizza with prosciutto cotto, marinated mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella.

Starbucks Reserve locations will also offer a pumpkin spice tasting "experience," as well as "cozy" fall merchandise including a pumpkin smash cocktail kit, outdoor table top fire kit and a PSL capsule collection with patches and beanies.

