State Dept. of Health Urges Conn. School Officials to Plan for Increase in COVID-19 Cases

The state Department of Public Health is warning school administrators to expect more COVID-19 cases affecting students and staff in the upcoming weeks amid increasing transmission.

In a message to school leaders, the Department of Public Health said COVID-19 transmission rate increases throughout Connecticut and surrounding states might be partly driven by holidays, school breaks and travel.

On Friday, the state's rolling seven-day test positivity rate was 8.09%.

State health officials said schools can help reduce risks by hosting vaccination clinics, enforcing policies to keep sick individuals out of school, by encouraging frequent testing, supporting and respecting staff and students who choose to wear masks in mask-optional settings and increasing available ventilation.

