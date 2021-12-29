State Dept. to Appoint 2 Veteran Officials in Effort to Help Afghan Girls and Women

The State Department on Wednesday will announce the appointment of two veteran government officials to lead the Biden administration's efforts to improve conditions for Afghan women and girls almost four months after the U.S. withdrawal, NBC News has learned.

The United Nations and other international agencies report that women and girls in Afghanistan are increasingly bearing the brunt of the humanitarian crisis after U.S. military forces left in August after nearly two decades of conflict.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to appoint Rina Amiri as special envoy for Afghan women, girls and human rights. Stephenie Foster, another State Department veteran, will be named senior adviser for women and girls issues as part of the agency's team for Afghan relocation efforts.

The International Rescue Committee ranked Afghanistan last out of 170 countries on women’s rights. According to the U.N., since the U.S. withdrawal and the Taliban takeover, women and girls have faced even greater obstacles in getting educations, working or participating in society.

The Biden administration is under growing pressure from international relief agencies to accede to Taliban demands to unfreeze more than $9 billion in assets controlled by the U.S.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

In the past 20 years women in Afghanistan made progress in education and politics, but international critics are skeptical that the Taliban will keep promises to respect the rights of women and girls. Recently, the Taliban announced it would be opening high schools - but only for boys. We hear from Rina Amiri, a former Obama administration adviser for Afghanistan and Pakistan now at New York University.