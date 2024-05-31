State police arrest driver accused of killing Connecticut state trooper

State police have arrested the man who is accused of hitting and killing Connecticut State Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier on Interstate 84 in Southington on Thursday, then leaving the scene.

Alex Oyola-Sanchez, 44, of Hartford, has been charged with manslaughter in the second degree, operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol, evading responsibility death and additional charges.

State police said Trooper Pelletier had stopped another driver on Interstate 84 East in Southington and Oyola-Sanchez encroached on the shoulder, struck Pelletier and his vehicle, and kept going until his tire failed on I-84 East in Farmington.

Oyola-Sanchez was captured moments after the crash and he was arrested, state police said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

His bond was initially set at $5 million and he appeared in court on Friday, where it was set at $1.5 million.

Trooper Pelletier leaves behind his wife, Dominique, and two young sons, Troy and Zachary, according to state police and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.