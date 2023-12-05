Crime and Courts

State police arrest Putnam, Conn. man suspected in murder-for-hire plot

State police have arrested a Putnam man who is accused of trying to hire a hitman to stop someone from testifying during a court proceeding.

A man went to state police on Saturday and reported that his employer asked for his help to find a hitman.

State police said the 52-year-old Putnam man and another person were involved in a court proceeding and he didn’t want the other person to be able to testify.

An undercover trooper posed as a “hitman” and the suspect was arrested and charged with criminal attempt/intimidation of a witness, conspiracy to commit murder and criminal attempt, murder with  special circumstances.

Bond was set at $5 million.  

