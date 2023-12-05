State police arrest Putnam, Conn. man suspected in murder-for-hire plot

State police have arrested a Putnam man who is accused of trying to hire a hitman to stop someone from testifying during a court proceeding.

A man went to state police on Saturday and reported that his employer asked for his help to find a hitman.

State police said the 52-year-old Putnam man and another person were involved in a court proceeding and he didn’t want the other person to be able to testify.

An undercover trooper posed as a “hitman” and the suspect was arrested and charged with criminal attempt/intimidation of a witness, conspiracy to commit murder and criminal attempt, murder with special circumstances.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Bond was set at $5 million.