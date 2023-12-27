Person and dog killed in CT house fire

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

A person and a dog have died after a house fire in Winsted on Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to a home in the 300 block of Walnut Street around 6:30 a.m. after a neighbor saw flames and called 911.

When firefighters arrived to the area, they found fire coming out of the front window of the home.

Winsted Fire Department Chief James Lagassie said one person and a dog were found inside of the home. Both were pronounced dead.

The person's identity has not yet been released.

State police said the local fire marshal has requested the fire and explosion investigators to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

