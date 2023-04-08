Clarksburg

State Police Investigate Death of Toddler After Crash in Clarksburg

By Irvin Rodriguez

State Police are investigating the death of a toddler following a crash early Saturday morning in Clarksburg, Massachusetts.

Police say that the 2-year-old died as his father lost him in a brook while fleeing from the scene of the crash on Middle Road at around 1:58 a.m.

An MSP trooper and Clarksburg firefighters who responded to reports of the crash pulled the boy from Hudson Brook and rushed him to Berkshire Medical Center in North Adams where he was later pronounced dead, police say.

The child's father, identified as Darel A. Galorenzo, of Readsboro, Vermont, was arrested by state police and determined to have been driving under the influence, according to authorities.

Galorenzo has been charged with operating under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. More charges are anticipated, according to Mass. State Police.

