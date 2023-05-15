Untimely Death Under Investigation in Lisbon, Conn.

Troopers from Connecticut State Police who were investigating a car fire in Lisbon on Monday morning are now investigating the incident as an untimely death.

State police were requested to help the local fire marshal at the Target on River Road shortly before 1 a.m. after getting a report of a vehicle fire.

Troopers from Connecticut State Police are investigating a vehicle fire in the parking lot of Target in Lisbon on Monday morning.

Several state police vehicles remained in the parking lot of the store through the early morning. The vehicle that is being investigated was blocked off with police tape and appeared to be heavily damaged.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The incident was unnerving to people who showed up to shop at Target on Monday.

"I think that’s an awful thing. Especially in a small community like this. You know, a lot of people know each other," Jeff Mayshaw said.

According to state police, the incident is now being investigated as an untimely death. Authorities have not released details about the person who died.

The Eastern District Major Crime Squad has assumed the investigation.