Woman struck, killed by police officer in Connecticut

A woman has died after she was struck by a New Britain police officer Thursday morning, according to state police.

State police said it happened around 1:10 a.m. on West Main Street in New Britain.

The pedestrian was trying to cross the road when she was struck by a 2017 Ford Police Interceptor Utility driven by a New Britain police officer, they said.

State police have not identified the person who was struck.

Police tape is up, there is damage to the hood of a New Britain police SUV, and the NBC Connecticut crew at the scene said a pair of shoes was in the road.

NBC Connecticut

At the request of the New Britain State’s Attorney’s Office, the State Police - Eastern District Major Crime Squad and the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad, assumed the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed this collision or the moments prior to the collision is asked to contact Detective Ethan Tanksley at ethan.tanksley@ct.gov or Detective Mark Jesudowich at mark.jesudowich@ct.gov.