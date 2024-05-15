Robbery investigation leads to evacuations and road closures in Woodstock, Conn.

A robbery investigation caused evacuations and several road closures in Woodstock on Wednesday.

Prospect Road is closed at the intersection of Route 197 and County Road is closed at the intersection of Woodstock Road, according to state police.

Troopers are asking people to avoid the area while the scene is active.

The Muddy Brook Fire Department said people in the area have been evacuated.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police told NBC Connecticut that people reported to have baseball bats went into a home just before noon. There was a woman inside at the time.

Troopers said the woman got out voluntarily, but it's unclear if she's a suspect.

Detectives said one of the suspects came out and surrendered, but they think two are still inside. It's unclear if they're armed.

A neighbor said he saw a police scene intensify before his neighborhood was swarmed with officers. An hours-long standoff lasted well into the night.

Jeff Erickson said the response was on a scale he had never seen before in his quiet corner home.

“I saw one trooper car go down the hill and he was not sight seeing, they were moving and after that, it just got more people, more cars more troopers, thank goodness, getting the job done," Erickson said.

Police evacuated immediate neighbors and shut down area roads to continue negotiations, but neighbors like Erickson said based on the massive law enforcement presence, he wasn't concerned.

"All efforts are being made for a peaceful resolution to get all the other individuals who are currently believed to be inside the residence to come out peacefully," Connecticut State Police Sgt. Luke Davis said.

The investigation remains ongoing. No additional information was immediately available.