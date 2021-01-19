State Police Return To Farmington Home Tied to Fotis Dulos

State police are at a property on Mountain Spring Road in Farmington once owned by Fotis Dulos' Fore Group, Inc.

State police said they were at the location for investigative purposes, following up on old leads.

Their presence comes nearly a year after Dulos died by suicide. He was accused of murdering his wife, Jennifer Dulos, who went missing in May 2019 and has never been found. The last sighting of her was when she dropped her children off at school in New Canaan that morning.

Police who initially searched for Jennifer Dulos found blood at her New Canaan home.

Fotis Dulos, the Connecticut man accused of killing his estranged wife, was declared dead on Thursday after attempting suicide two days prior.

Fotis Dulos and his then-girlfriend Michelle Troconis were first charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the disapperance.

Dulos was eventually charged with murdering Jennifer Dulos. Troconis and a second person, Fotis Dulos' friend Kent Mawhinney were charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Dulos, Troconis, and Mawhinney all denied having anything to do with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.