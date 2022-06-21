Arlington

State Police Searching for Domestic Assault Suspect in Arlington

Residents are asked to call 911 if they see anyone suspicious

By Marc Fortier

Massachusetts State Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a domestic assault that occurred in the area of Alewife Parkway in Arlington on Tuesday afternoon.

State police initially said in a tweet that they were searching for an "alleged abduction suspect" in the area between Massachusetts Avenue and Route 2.

They said they were looking for a male suspect on foot.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Several minutes later, state police said the suspect is wanted for a domestic assault.

Residents are asked to call 911 if they see anyone suspicious.

No further information was immediately available.

More Massachusetts stories

boston public schools 3 hours ago

Boston Public Schools Announce 2 Finalists for Superintendent

Massachusetts 8 hours ago

First Day of Eligibility for Children Under 5 to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

This article tagged under:

ArlingtonMassachusettsMassachusetts AvenueRoute 2Alewife Parkway
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us