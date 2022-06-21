State Police Searching for Domestic Assault Suspect in Arlington

Massachusetts State Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a domestic assault that occurred in the area of Alewife Parkway in Arlington on Tuesday afternoon.

State police initially said in a tweet that they were searching for an "alleged abduction suspect" in the area between Massachusetts Avenue and Route 2.

They said they were looking for a male suspect on foot.

Search for alleged abduction suspect currently ongoing in area of Alewife Parkway, Arlington, roughly between Mass. Ave and Route 2. Male suspect on foot. Residents should be aware and call 911 if they see anyone suspicious. Developing. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 21, 2022

Several minutes later, state police said the suspect is wanted for a domestic assault.

Residents are asked to call 911 if they see anyone suspicious.

No further information was immediately available.