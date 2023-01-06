State Rep. Quentin Williams Remembered During Candlelight Vigil in Conn.

People in Middletown gathered Friday night for a vigil honoring state representative Quentin “Q” Williams who died in a wrong-way crash earlier this week.

People described him as full of positivity, with endless energy and an infectious smile.

Hundreds gathered in the city’s south green Friday night for a candlelight vigil honoring his public service.

The crowd was filled with local supporters along with city and state leaders. Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz was emotional as she spoke about how Williams cared about Middletown.

“Q would want us to be there for each other, because he was always there for this community, for our state and each of us,” she said.

Friends such as Erica Hunter say he worked with community members on racial justice and affordable housing issues.

“We lost a huge part of this community. There’s a big void and it saddens me. When I got the call yesterday morning, I was in disbelief,” Hunter said.

The same disbelief that came over Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim when he learned Williams was killed in a wrong-way crash Thursday.

“Every detail of this tragedy is infuriating, but the legacy is one of joy. Just because his light has been dimmed doesn’t mean it has to go out. There’s still a lot of work we have to do on education, on housing, on worker’s rights. On all the things he cared about,” Florsheim said.

A legacy that included being the first Black state legislator from Middletown and a rising political star.

“We already knew. State rep. That was just a title for now and he was going to go further. Governor. Senator. Something, but he wasn’t just going to be a state rep,” Hunter said.

Williams’ closest friends say there’s something everyone can do to help make his vision of a better Middletown and Connecticut a reality.

“If everyone could be kind to each other and serve our community, that would be a way to follow Q’s legacy,” Mike Fallon, chair of the Middletown Democrats, said.

It was also announced that Williams' alma mater Bryant University will be naming a full tuition scholarship after him.