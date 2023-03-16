Connecticut State Rep. Arrested Following Crash

A state lawmaker is in custody following a crash in Hartford and Speaker of the House Matt Ritter has removed her from all committee and leadership assignments until further notice.

House Democrats said State Rep. Robin Comey was charged in relation to the crash, which happened during the evening hours.

It is unclear what charge or charges she is facing or the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Additional details are expected to be provided.

Following is the full statement from Ritter:

"This was an extremely dangerous situation and somebody could have been seriously injured, including Rep. Comey. I want to thank Hartford Police for their quick response.

"My immediate reaction is to think about Rep. Comey’s next steps. I hope she focuses on her health and wellbeing and I know that her friends and colleagues will support her in any way we can.

"In light of the seriousness of this situation, I am immediately removing Rep. Comey from all committee and leadership assignments until further notice."