State Rep., Wrong-Way Driver Were Under Influence of Alcohol, THC During Fatal Crash in Conn: Police

A state representative and a wrong-way driver were both over the legal limit for alcohol and both had THC in their system when they were killed in a crash on Route 9 in January, according to a report from state police.

Middletown Democrat Quentin Williams, 39, died in the early morning hours of Jan. 5 as he returned home from Gov. Ned Lamont's inaugural ball in Hartford. His car burst into flames after it was struck head-on by the wrong-way driver on Route 9 southbound in Cromwell.

Williams’ blood alcohol level was .159, which is nearly twice the legal limit of .08, according to a report state police released.

Toxicology reports also found THC in his system. The state police report said he had 5 nanograms per milliliter of Delta-9 Carboxy THC and .56 nanograms per milliliter of Delta-9 THC in his system.

They also said he had 60 nanograms per milliliter of amphetamine.

Williams’ wife told police that her husband took Vyvanse for ADHD. Vyvanse contains amphetamine, according to the company’s website.

The other driver, Kimede Mustafaj, 27, of Manchester, had a blood-alcohol level of .137 and also had THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, in her system, the report says. She had .63 nanograms per milliliter of Delta-9 THC in her system.

Authorities have placed full blame for the crash on Mustafaj.

The more than 300-page report includes statements from witnesses who told police they saw a driver going the wrong way on Route 9 and she was drifting and hour before the crash.

“It was tragic and it was avoidable,” Lamont said when he was asked Thursday about the circumstances after the report came out.

“Number one, you had somebody driving in the wrong way and a head-on collision. Number two, to everybody, don’t drink and drive,” he added.

“You can’t ban alcohol,” Lamont said and urged people to use common sense.

He urged people to get a ride from a rideshare or a designated driver if they have been drinking and for people to give a friend a ride home if they are under the influence.

Lamont was also asked having open bars at inaugural balls.

“I don’t think you’re going to get rid of alcohol at bars or at restaurants or at inaugural balls. I’m not sure that’s the answer. I think the answer is people exercising their common sense,” he said.

“Number one, never drink and drive. Number two, if you have a friend who looks like they are headed that way, head them off. Give them a lift home,” Lamont added.

The crash happened just hours after Williams was sworn in for a third term, shocking and saddening family, friends and colleagues. Before being elected to the legislature, Williams served as Middletown’s city treasurer.