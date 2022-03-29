The state is going to start collecting fees again from residents of other states at some Connecticut state parks.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said it will resume the “remote non-resident parking fee system” at some state parks as of Friday, April 1, and in-person non-resident parking fee collection at several state parks beginning Memorial Day Weekend.

The remote non-resident parking fee system requires visitors with vehicles registered in other states to buy a parking pass remotely through Reserve America with a smartphone and a credit card.

This applies for shoreline state parks -- Harkness Memorial, Hammonasset Beach, Rocky Neck, Silver Sands and Sherwood Island State Parks -- and several inland state parks.

Failing to pay the fee could result in a $75 fine.

Signs will be up at parks with information on how to buy a parking pass.

Visitors with out-of-state vehicles can also buy a parking season pass for $112, which allows unlimited parking at any state park for the entire season.

Residents with vehicles registered in Connecticut can park free of charge at all State parks and forests all year through the Passport to the Parks program.

More information about out-of-state parking fee collection is available online here.