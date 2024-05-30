Connecticut State Trooper Aaron Pelletier killed in line of duty on highway

A veteran Connecticut State Trooper was killed in the line of duty on Thursday afternoon when he was struck on Interstate 84 by a driver who left the scene, according to state police.

State Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier was a nine-year veteran of the Connecticut State Police and a member of the 125th Training Troop, state police said.

He graduated from K9 Academy as part of the 223rd Patrol Dog Class in December 2021. His dog's name was Roso.

“TFC Pelletier served the citizens of the state of Connecticut with an unwavering sense of dedication, pride and professionalism, and his sacrifice will never be forgotten,” Connecticut state police said in a statement.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

He was a 2007 graduate of Southington High School.

State police said Pelletier was outside of his cruiser for a traffic stop on I-84 East near exit 31 in Southington around 2:36 p.m. when a driver in a passing vehicle struck him and fled.

Pelletier died at the scene, state police said.

State police said they found the driver who struck him and took the person into custody.

Gov. Ned Lamont has directed U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Trooper Pelletier and remain lowered until sunset on the date of interment, which has not yet been determined.

“I am devastated to learn about the loss of Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier, who was killed today in the line of duty while serving the people of Connecticut,” Lamont said in a statement.

“This is a tragic reminder about the dangers law enforcement face every day when they leave their homes and go to work. Trooper Pelletier served Connecticut with honor, integrity, and commitment, and he embodies the definition of public service. His courage and bravery will never be forgotten. On behalf of the State of Connecticut, my condolences and prayers go out to his family, friends, and brothers and sisters with the Connecticut State Police. I ask the people of Connecticut to keep Trooper Pelletier in their prayers,” Lamont added.