CT state trooper accused of committing computer crime arrested

A Connecticut state trooper has been arrested, accused of a computer crime, and has been suspended with pay, according to state police.

State Trooper Jose Campos, 30, was arrested Tuesday at State Police Troop H in Hartford.

State police said they learned of allegations on June 25, 2022, during the course of two separate investigations, that Campos was using the Connecticut Online Law Enforcement Telecommunications Teleprocessing system to run a license plate for non-law-enforcement purposes.

They said there was then a third investigation on information detectives acquired.

Campos was charged with computer crimes in the third degree.

The arrest warrant says that two women reported allegations of criminal conduct to state police.

One of the women told investigators that she had been in a relationship with Campos and sometimes went to his house in a vehicle that she had rented through an app that allows vehicle owners to rent their vehicle for a fee.

She said Campos was jealous and told her that he would run the license plate to see if the vehicle belonged to another man, the arrest warrant says.

When police looked into Campos’ use of the COLLECT system, they found he had checked the license plate on June 25, 2022, while he was not on duty, according to the arrest warrant.

Campos has been a member of the Connecticut State Police since 2020 and was assigned to Troop B – North Canaan and Troop G- Bridgeport.

He most recently served in the Special Licensing and Firearms Unit while on administrative leave, state police said.

Campos posted a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in Waterbury on Nov. 17.

State police said the two separate parallel investigations have been closed. The Waterbury State’s Attorney declined prosecution due to lack of probable cause.