Live: State Trooper Brian North takes stand in his manslaughter trial

The defense team for a state trooper who is accused of shooting and killing a teen in West Haven after a police chase in January 2020 has called the trooper to the stand as court resumes after the state rested its case on Thursday afternoon.

State trooper Brian North was arrested in April 2022 and charged with first-degree manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane in West Haven on Jan. 15, 2020, and he has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Officials said Soulemane was shot around 5:05 p.m. on Campbell Avenue after an extended pursuit on Interstate 95.

State troopers had blocked-in the vehicle Soulemane was driving and Trooper North fired seven shots through the driver’s side window, hitting and killing Soulemane who was in the driver’s seat and holding a knife, officials said.

On Thursday, Inspector General Robert Devlin examined how state troopers responded, second by second, and the state questioned why police did not try de-escalating before Trooper North opened fire.

The defense questioned if officers had enough time.

The state also examined a vehicle pursuit policy that states because of the high level of emotions generated during chases, troopers must be aware that any physical force used is appropriate with state laws and the policy.

During the afternoon, the state called to the stand an associate medical examiner with the state who said Soulemane’s death was ruled a homicide.

“There were nine gunshot wounds, four were to the torso or the chest area and four were to the upper arms, and one of those was a graze wound,” Connecticut Associate Medical Examiner Jacqueline Nunez said.

There were traces of marijuana found in Soulemane’s blood during the autopsy, according to Nunez.

The trial started on Monday and the state rested its case on Thursday afternoon.