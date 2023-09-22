Massachusetts

State trooper dragged and struck by car he tried to stop, manhunt for suspect underway

The extent of the trooper's injuries is not yet known

By Marc Fortier

A Massachusetts State Police trooper was struck and dragged by a car on Friday afternoon, and a manhunt is now underway for the suspect responsible.

State police said the incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Interstate 91 north when the trooper tried to stop a vehicle at the Holyoke rest area. The trooper was struck and dragged but was able to disengage to the vehicle. The trooper was injured and has been taken to an area hospital. The troopers name was not released and no update on their condition was available.

The vehicle fled the scene and crashed further up the road. The driver ran into the woods and state police said a manhunt is now underway.

No further details were released by police, but they said additional updates will be forthcoming.

