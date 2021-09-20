Conn. Offers $50K Reward for Information on 2018 Killing of Litchfield Mother

More than three years after the killing of a Litchfield mother, state officials have announced a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

The body of 26-year-old Kelsey Mazzamaro was found in a Burlington pond in May 2018. She was strangled, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Authorities say though the case is three years old, it is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on Kelsey's activities on May 5 or May 6, 2018, is asked to call authorities at 866-623-8058. She was known to spend time in Waterbury and Torrington.

"If anybody has any information about my daughter, at all, it's been three years. So the right thing. That's all I'm saying. Do the right thing. Make that phone call. Let's put an end to this," Carl Mazzamaro, Kelsey's father, said at a press conference Monday.

The pond is located in a wooded area near Upson Road in Burlington.

Mazzamaro was the mother of two small children who are now cared for by their grandmother.

"Kelsey, she was a free spirit. She was a very intelligent woman, very intelligent. Had a quirky sense of humor. A quirky sense of humor. She was a beautiful person. She loved her children and she would have done anything for her children," her father said.