Boston Convention and Expo Center

State’s Largest Field Hospital Opens in South Boston

The facility will have 1,000 beds, 500 dedicated exclusively for COVID-19 patients

By Nia Hamm and Jake Levin

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Boston Convention and Expo Center in South Boston has been turned into the state's largest field hospital to help the fight against coronavirus.

Beds for up to 1,000 people have been established within the facility, 500 of them specifically for COVID-19 patients. The other 500 will be dedicated to the homeless.

There's an area designated for staff only, hand washing stations, and a chapel with chairs spaced six feet apart.

U.S. & World

United States 5 hours ago

US Coronavirus Updates: NYC Looks for Burial Solutions; Republicans Embrace Mail-in Voting

1 hour ago

In a Test of Faith, Christians Mark Good Friday in Isolation

The idea is to ease congestion for hospitals, but Boston Mayor Marty Walsh isn't sure it'll be enough.

"I don't think I have confidence that's enough...on top of 3,000 roughly that have it now," Walsh said Thursday.

Treatment is being administered by Partners Healthcare, which includes both Mass. General and Brigham and Women's Hospital.

The opening of the field hospital comes as Walsh says we're entering the most crucial part of the outbreak, so we could see these beds fill up quickly.

This article tagged under:

Boston Convention and Expo Centercoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us