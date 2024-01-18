Steak Pinwheels with Pesto, Provolone and Prosciutto

Serves 4-6
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 ½ - 2 lbs Flank Steak, butterflied and pounded ¼” thin
- 1 tbs steak seasoning, Montreal Rub is great
- ½ cup pesto, either store bought or *recipe to follow
- 9 round slices of provolone
- 6 slices prosciutto, thinly sliced
*For the pesto:
- 2 cups basil, lightly packed
- 1 cup baby greens (kale, Bok choy, arugula are all nice)
- ½ cup pistachios, salted and roasted
- ½-⅔ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves, smashed
- ½ cup grated parmigiano
- Kosher Salt & cracked pepper to taste
Equipment: Butchers twine & skewers
PREPARATION:
- Preheat your outdoor grill or indoor grill pan on medium high.
- Lay out the butterflied and pounded flank steak on a clean plastic cutting board. Generously season with the rub of your choice on both sides.
- With the flank laid neatly out, begin by layering the surface with pesto, followed by provolone, then prosciutto.
- Carefully roll the flank like a cinnamon bun with the fixings on the inside to form a tight log. Tie it off every 2” with butcher's twine. Then, drive a skewer between each twine and slice just before each twine to form a series of medallions, each one with one skewer and one twine.
- Drizzle with a little olive oil or grapeseed oil and place over direct heat so that the flat spiral surface of the pinwheel is touching the hot surface. Cook for about 4 minutes per side then reposition over indirect heat and continue to cook until the internal temperature reads between 125*-130*. Let the meat rest for 10 minutes before serving.
For the pesto:
- In a food processor, pulse garlic and pistachios. Add basil and greens. Slowly add extra virgin olive oil with the processor running. Add parmigiano. Taste.
- Adjust reasoning with salt and pepper and add more olive oil to reach the perfect sauce consistency.
- Keep chilled in an airtight container until ready to serve.