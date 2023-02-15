Stella to Reopen in New Space West of Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A South End restaurant that shut down as the pandemic first took hold is returning, though in a new space west of Boston.

According to an article in The Boston Globe, Stella is planning to reopen in Newton, moving into a space on Commonwealth Avenue on the northern edge of Newton Centre, a few blocks east of Centre Street. The restaurant, which had been on Washington Street in Boston's South End for 15 years until closing in the spring of 2020, was known for its seasonal Italian dishes and extensive wine list.

If all goes as planned, Stella will open in its new space this spring.

The address for the new location of Stella is 549 Commonwealth Avenue, Newton Centre, MA, 02459.